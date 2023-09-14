Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after acquiring an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

