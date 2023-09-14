Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $279.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

