Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,205 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALB opened at $184.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.65. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.76.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

