Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,021 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $112.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

