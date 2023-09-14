Titleist Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,353 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

