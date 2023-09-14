Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,882 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,340,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $246.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.75. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 195.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,586 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,271 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

