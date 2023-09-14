Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 68,091 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 765,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,644,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 634,591 shares of company stock worth $112,212,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $165.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $203.62.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

