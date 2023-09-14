Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SDY stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

