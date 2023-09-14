Titleist Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,745 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,745 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,862,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,366,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $164.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $442.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.20. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

