Titleist Asset Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PBT opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $981.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.89. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 20,615.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

