Titleist Asset Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 131,384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,448.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 452,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,304,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,968,000 after buying an additional 4,995,807 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

