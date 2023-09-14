Titleist Asset Management LLC Invests $522,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $168.47 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $185.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of -410.90, a PEG ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.85.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

