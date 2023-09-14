Titleist Asset Management LLC Invests $643,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

