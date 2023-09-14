Titleist Asset Management LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $852.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $874.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.