Titleist Asset Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $71.29 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.