Titleist Asset Management LLC Makes New $442,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $1,933.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,959.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,904.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,144.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.