Titleist Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 261,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 720,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after acquiring an additional 74,068 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7,494.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $98.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

