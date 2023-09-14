Titleist Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,154 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,264 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,082,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,213,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.99.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

