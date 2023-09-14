Titleist Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Short Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,775,000 after buying an additional 812,415 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 161,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMB opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.