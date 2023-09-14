Titleist Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,925 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $2,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.54. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

