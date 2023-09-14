Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,887.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $910,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.73 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average is $154.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

