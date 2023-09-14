Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,165 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.27. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

