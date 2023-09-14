Titleist Asset Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.63. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $92.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $4,882,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,764.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $4,882,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,764.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $11,187,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 932,697 shares of company stock worth $74,704,414. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.