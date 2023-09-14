Titleist Asset Management LLC Takes $689,000 Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

