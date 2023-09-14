Titleist Asset Management LLC Takes $694,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 594,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 87,040 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Medtronic stock opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. The company has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

