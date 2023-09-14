Titleist Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 128,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

