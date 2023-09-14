Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $64,548,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,391,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $215.89 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.37. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

