TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.95

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.95 and traded as low as C$17.78. TWC Enterprises shares last traded at C$17.99, with a volume of 1,274 shares trading hands.

TWC Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$442.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TWC Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. TWC Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

