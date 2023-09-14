TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.57

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.57 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.91). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 74.20 ($0.93), with a volume of 230,162 shares.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.22 million and a P/E ratio of -927.50.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -7,500.00%.

In other TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund news, insider Ashley Paxton purchased 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £18,637.50 ($23,323.11). In other news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £18,637.50 ($23,323.11). Also, insider Wendy Dorey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,650 ($13,327.49). Insiders have acquired a total of 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,050 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

