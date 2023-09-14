TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.57

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.57 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.91). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 74.20 ($0.93), with a volume of 230,162 shares.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.22 million and a P/E ratio of -927.50.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -7,500.00%.
Insider Activity
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.