Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 8,250 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGPGet Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $840,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,279,099 shares in the company, valued at $741,594,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $846,615.00.
  • On Monday, July 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $1,076,460.00.
  • On Monday, July 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $1,103,767.50.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $1,083,720.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $99.62 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average of $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.31.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in IPG Photonics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,490,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

