Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 8,250 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $840,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,279,099 shares in the company, valued at $741,594,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $846,615.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $1,076,460.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $1,103,767.50.

On Monday, June 26th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $1,083,720.00.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $99.62 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average of $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.31.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in IPG Photonics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,490,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

