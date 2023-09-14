Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VUG opened at $286.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

