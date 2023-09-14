Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

