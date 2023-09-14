Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

