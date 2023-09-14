Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 124,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 320,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,468,000 after acquiring an additional 53,218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $221.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

