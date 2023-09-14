Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.74.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

VEEV opened at $215.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.00 and a 200-day moving average of $187.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $853,547. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.