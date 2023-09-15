10,693 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

