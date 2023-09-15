13,661 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,661 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $122.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $125.91. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Splunk from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,370 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

