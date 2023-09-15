20,814 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MO opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

