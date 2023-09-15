36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.75. 11,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 67,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of 36Kr from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

The company has a market cap of $29.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of 36Kr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

