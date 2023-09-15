5,723 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $282.56 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.