6,932 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

NYSE PLD opened at $124.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 91.58%.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

