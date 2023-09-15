75,821 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,646,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,142,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RBC. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 0.3 %

RBC opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $256.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.63 and its 200 day moving average is $221.48.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $387.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

