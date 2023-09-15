AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Up 1.5%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 9,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $68.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

