ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.85 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at $454,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at $454,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,498 shares of company stock worth $3,706,450. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,706,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

