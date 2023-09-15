Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Acreage Trading Up 19.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ACRDF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Acreage has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.75.
About Acreage
