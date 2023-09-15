Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
See Also
