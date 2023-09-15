Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

