Advanced Credit Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACRT) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Advanced Credit Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRT – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.
About Advanced Credit Technologies
Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. The company provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a Web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes.
