Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Trading Down 1.5%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.12). 824,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 888,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

Agronomics Stock Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.01. The company has a market capitalization of £97.83 million, a P/E ratio of 492.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

