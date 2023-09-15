AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading Up 1.3%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.10. Approximately 7,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 22,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

AI Powered Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $111.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AI Powered Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) by 253.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AI Powered Equity ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

