AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 3%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2023

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIMGet Free Report) shares rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 83,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 161,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.14.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 53.92% and a negative net margin of 11,514.29%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.