AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 3%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 83,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 161,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.14.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 53.92% and a negative net margin of 11,514.29%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
